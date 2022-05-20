Georgia Tech’s Kevin Parada named semifinalist for 2 national awards

Parada, who went into the Yellow Jackets’ Thursday night game at Pittsburgh tied for second in Division I in home runs (24), third in RBI (77) and tied for 10th in runs (65), was named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy (national player of the year) and the Buster Posey Award (national catcher of the year). The announcement was made Thursday.

There are 39 semifinalists for the Dick Howser Trophy, which on top of on-field performance takes into consideration leadership, moral character and courage. There are 16 semifinalists for the Buster Posey Award.