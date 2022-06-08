ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech’s Kevin Parada named finalist for Golden Spikes Award

Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada is a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, given annually to the top amateur player in the country by USA Baseball. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada is a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, given annually to the top amateur player in the country by USA Baseball. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

The honors continue to roll in for Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada. On Wednesday, it was the announcement that he was named one of three finalists for the Golden Spikes Award, given annually to the top amateur player in the country by USA Baseball.

He is the fourth Yellow Jackets player to be a finalist for the award, joining three all-time greats – Ty Griffin (1988), Jason Varitek (1993, 1994) and Mark Teixeira (2000). Varitek won the award in 1994. The other finalists this year are Oregon State’s Cooper Hjerpe and Texas’ Ivan Melendez. Tech fans might read the honor as validation of Jackets coach Danny Hall’s contention that Parada was deserving of the ACC Player of the Year award, which went to Clemson’s Max Wagner.

ExploreComplete Tech coverage from the AJC

Parada finished the regular season sixth in Division I with 26 home runs and in the top 10 in total bases, RBIs and runs. The home-run total also broke a school record that had stood since 1990. He did so while serving as Tech’s starting catcher, playing 55 of Tech’s 60 games at the physically demanding position.

Parada also was named a first-team All-American as well as a finalist for the Buster Posey Award, given to the nation’s top catcher. He is a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, another national player-of-the-year award. The finalists for that award will be announced Thursday.

The winner of the Golden Spikes will be announced June 24. Parada is one of three finalists for the Buster Posey Award, which will be awarded June 29.

Parada, whose team was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament on Sunday by overall No. 1-seed Tennessee, is expected to be drafted high in the first round of the MLB draft and turn professional.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks
Braves’ Adam Duvall: ‘I didn’t feel like I just forgot how to hit overnight’ 3h ago
The Falcons didn’t get Deshaun Watson. They were lucky
5h ago
At start of historic career, Georgia Tech’s Nicole Fegans wrestled with self-doubt
3h ago
Dream acquire star guard Asia Durr from New York Liberty
4h ago
Dream acquire star guard Asia Durr from New York Liberty
4h ago
Local golf: Birthday win puts Davis Thompson close to PGA Tour card
7h ago
The Latest
At start of historic career, Georgia Tech’s Nicole Fegans wrestled with self-doubt
3h ago
Georgia Tech incoming kicker Aidan Birr recovering from torn ACL
10h ago
Latvian star Freds Pauls Bagatskis commits to Georgia Tech
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top