Georgia Tech’s Kevin Parada named finalist for Golden Spikes Award

He is the fourth Yellow Jackets player to be a finalist for the award, joining three all-time greats – Ty Griffin (1988), Jason Varitek (1993, 1994) and Mark Teixeira (2000). Varitek won the award in 1994. The other finalists this year are Oregon State’s Cooper Hjerpe and Texas’ Ivan Melendez. Tech fans might read the honor as validation of Jackets coach Danny Hall’s contention that Parada was deserving of the ACC Player of the Year award, which went to Clemson’s Max Wagner.

Parada finished the regular season sixth in Division I with 26 home runs and in the top 10 in total bases, RBIs and runs. The home-run total also broke a school record that had stood since 1990. He did so while serving as Tech’s starting catcher, playing 55 of Tech’s 60 games at the physically demanding position.