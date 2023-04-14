Georgia Tech’s Keion White to attend NFL draft

The NFL announced the 17 draft prospects who will attend Thursday evening. White will be the first former Yellow Jacket to be on site for the draft since wide receiver Stephen Hill in 2012. Last year, of the 21 players who attended the draft, 17 were selected in the first round.

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper rates White as the No. 3 defensive end prospect. Kiper’s ESPN colleague projected White to go to the Seahawks with the 37th overall pick. Another draft analyst, Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network, has White at No. 28 (one spot ahead of former Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs).