Georgia Tech’s Keion White not impressed with two-sack game

August 6, 2022 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's defensive lineman Keion White (6) speaks to members of the press during Georgia Tech Football Media Day at Rose Bowl Field on Georgia Tech Campus in Atlanta on Saturday, August 6 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White was hard to miss in Monday night’s loss to Clemson, but White wasn’t satisfied.

“Personally, I didn’t feel I had my best game,” White said after the Yellow Jackets’ 41-10 defeat at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “I feel like I was moving slow, not making the right read assignments that I was doing. So that’s unacceptable. I need to go watch film and work to come better next week.”

White had two sacks of Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagelelei and five tackles total. He was part of a defensive effort that held up into the third quarter. Clemson had scored 14 points on its first eight possessions, and the touchdown was scored after a blocked punt gave the Tigers the ball on the Tech 5-yard line. (Clemson scored 27 points on its final five possessions.)

“I feel our defense is the nucleus of this team,” White said. “Not saying anything to the offense, but I feel like our defense is where most of our seniors are, and we have a lot of senior leadership. And I feel like as a whole, we stayed cohesive as a unit (Monday).”

After transferring from Old Dominion prior to the 2021 season, White suffered an ankle injury prior to the start of preseason and appeared in the final four games, totaling four tackles and half a sack. Now healthy, White has had high expectations placed upon him to create a pass-rush threat off the edge. For one game so far, White has delivered.

18h ago
