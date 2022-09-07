Georgia Tech’s Keion White not impressed with two-sack game

“Personally, I didn’t feel I had my best game,” White said after the Yellow Jackets’ 41-10 defeat at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “I feel like I was moving slow, not making the right read assignments that I was doing. So that’s unacceptable. I need to go watch film and work to come better next week.”

White had two sacks of Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagelelei and five tackles total. He was part of a defensive effort that held up into the third quarter. Clemson had scored 14 points on its first eight possessions, and the touchdown was scored after a blocked punt gave the Tigers the ball on the Tech 5-yard line. (Clemson scored 27 points on its final five possessions.)