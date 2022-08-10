Georgia Tech’s Julia Bergmann served up memorable summer for Brazilian team

Bergmann entered the summer competition coming off a standout junior season when she helped Tech get to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the second time in school history. Leading the ACC in points (577.5), kills (497) and tied for most service aces (36), she was honored as the 2021 ACC Player of the Year for her performance.

Although more than 4,000 miles away from her college town, she still felt the swarming support of her Jackets coaches and teammates in each phase of the competition.

“They were always texting me, and before (the) semifinal game they sent me a motivational video. I might have cried a little bit. I don’t know,” she said, laughing. “… It was just very nice to see that they were watching.”

Her teammates and coaches traveled to Brazil separately this summer to play against local clubs and experience the Brazilian culture. While she didn’t have the opportunity to play alongside her team on their international trip, their presence stayed with her in each game.

“Everyone was supporting me, and I think that really gave me like more strength to play and just seeing how everyone was kind of with me, together with me all the time; that was just very nice,” Bergmann said.

As she embarks on her senior season at the end of August, she hopes to take what she learned this summer back to Tech.

“I think I got better at volleyball and like practicing with all the good coaches in Brazil and the good players just on a higher level,” Bergmann said. “My volleyball got better, but also I learned from the older players, like our (national team) captain Gabi (Guimarães). I mean, she’s just an example to follow as a person on and off the court. So just helping the team and always being there in the hard moments and sometimes helping the younger players or new players to also have someone to look at when it’s getting rough in the middle of the game or even if it’s not in the game, just in life in general.”