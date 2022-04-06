ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech’s Julia Bergmann named to Brazilian national volleyball team

Georgia Tech All-American Julia Bergmann was called up to the Brazilian national team. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

caption arrowCaption
Georgia Tech All-American Julia Bergmann was called up to the Brazilian national team. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Georgia Tech volleyball All-American Julia Bergmann received a career-defining honor Monday as she was called up to the Brazilian national team.

An outside hitter, Bergmann was selected to the team that will play in the Volleyball Nations League, which will bring together the top 16 national teams in the world and begins May 31. The league runs through the middle of July. The announcement was made by Brazil’s national volleyball federation.

ExploreGeorgia Tech’s Saba Gigiberia in transfer portal

“Proud of Julia and her teammates for helping her put herself in this deserving position!” Tech volleyball coach Michelle Collier wrote in a tweet.

Brazil’s national team is consistently among the best in the world, winning gold at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics and silver at the Tokyo Games held last summer. Bergmann figures to join a roster featuring some of the top professional players in the world.

Last fall in her junior season, Bergmann led the Yellow Jackets to their first Elite Eight appearance since 2003 and second all time. Bergmann was named a first-team All-American (as was right-side hitter Mariana Brambilla) and also the ACC Player of the Year.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia Tech’s Saba Gigiberia in transfer portal
13h ago
4 transfers who could be fits for Georgia Tech basketball
16h ago
Jordan Yates to transfer to Sam Houston State
23h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top