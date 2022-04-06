Georgia Tech’s Julia Bergmann named to Brazilian national volleyball team

Georgia Tech volleyball All-American Julia Bergmann received a career-defining honor Monday as she was called up to the Brazilian national team.
An outside hitter, Bergmann was selected to the team that will play in the Volleyball Nations League, which will bring together the top 16 national teams in the world and begins May 31. The league runs through the middle of July. The announcement was made by Brazil’s national volleyball federation.
“Proud of Julia and her teammates for helping her put herself in this deserving position!” Tech volleyball coach Michelle Collier wrote in a tweet.
Brazil’s national team is consistently among the best in the world, winning gold at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics and silver at the Tokyo Games held last summer. Bergmann figures to join a roster featuring some of the top professional players in the world.
Last fall in her junior season, Bergmann led the Yellow Jackets to their first Elite Eight appearance since 2003 and second all time. Bergmann was named a first-team All-American (as was right-side hitter Mariana Brambilla) and also the ACC Player of the Year.
Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.
About the Author