Georgia Tech’s Julia Bergmann named ACC volleyball player of the year

She was one of three Tech players to earn first-team All-ACC honors, joining right-side hitter Mariana Brambilla and setter Matti McKissock. In addition, middle blocker Breland Morissette was named second-team All-ACC and outside hitter Bianca Bertolino was named to the league’s all-freshman team. The last Tech player to be named ACC player of the year was Lynnette Moster.

It is the third season in a row that Bergmann has been named first-team All-ACC; she was also the conference freshman of the year in 2019. She leads the conference in points (5.3) and kills (4.6) per set. Brambilla has also been named first-team All-ACC three consecutive seasons.