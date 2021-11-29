Georgia Tech’s Julia Bergmann named ACC volleyball player of the year

Georgia Tech outside hitter Julia Bergmann was named the ACC player of the year Monday, becoming the Yellow Jackets’ volleyball player to earn the honor since 2004 and the fourth all-time. Bergmann, a junior, won the award in a vote of the conference’s coaches.
She was one of three Tech players to earn first-team All-ACC honors, joining right-side hitter Mariana Brambilla and setter Matti McKissock. In addition, middle blocker Breland Morissette was named second-team All-ACC and outside hitter Bianca Bertolino was named to the league’s all-freshman team. The last Tech player to be named ACC player of the year was Lynnette Moster.
It is the third season in a row that Bergmann has been named first-team All-ACC; she was also the conference freshman of the year in 2019. She leads the conference in points (5.3) and kills (4.6) per set. Brambilla has also been named first-team All-ACC three consecutive seasons.
McKissock, who has now made four All-ACC teams, is third in team history in assists with 3,947.
Tech earned the No. 8 national seed in the NCAA Tournament, and will host first- and second-round matches this weekend at O’Keefe Gymnasium. The Jackets will play The Citadel on Friday, with the winner playing the Western Kentucky-South Carolina winner on Saturday.
