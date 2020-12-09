Georgia Tech’s Jordan Meka out for season

Georgia Tech freshman forward Jordan Meka is out for the season, coach Josh Pastner said Tuesday. Meka has a back issue dating to high school that was causing him pain, according to Pastner.
“We’re going to try to get it corrected, and in order to get it corrected, we’ll need him to be out for this year,” Pastner said.
Meka is from Mount Bethel Christian Academy and originally from Cameroon. He played eight minutes in the Mercer game Nov. 27, with one rebound and one field-goal attempt. He had done well in the preseason, Pastner said.
“He’s got a chance to be really good,” Pastner said.
The decision will not cost Meka a season of eligibility, as the NCAA granted all winter-sports athletes an extra season of eligibility because of the impact of COVID-19.