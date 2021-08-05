Georgia Tech’s Jordan Huff has entered transfer portal

A backup for the past two seasons, Georgia Tech defensive back Jordan Huff entered the transfer portal Thursday, a day before the Yellow Jackets were to begin their preseason training. Huff’s decision to put his name in the transfer database was confirmed by a person familiar with the decision. The news was first reported by On3.
Huff, from Morgan County High, played in a total of eight games in two seasons for Tech, totaling one tackle. Huff has four years of eligibility remaining.
In Other News
1
Eric Reveno’s Czech coaching gig could pay dividends for Georgia Tech
2
Olympics through the eyes of Georgia Tech grad Andrew Chetcuti
3
Tech-Ga. Southern basketball matchup set for November
4
Dream fulfilled for Alvarado, Wright out to prove himself
5
Azende Rey, Juanyeh Thomas’ older brother, transferring to Georgia Tech