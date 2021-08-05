ajc logo
Georgia Tech’s Jordan Huff has entered transfer portal

Georgia Tech defensive back Jordan Huff (23) smiles as he runs through a drill. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
Georgia Tech defensive back Jordan Huff (23) smiles as he runs through a drill. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

A backup for the past two seasons, Georgia Tech defensive back Jordan Huff entered the transfer portal Thursday, a day before the Yellow Jackets were to begin their preseason training. Huff’s decision to put his name in the transfer database was confirmed by a person familiar with the decision. The news was first reported by On3.

Huff, from Morgan County High, played in a total of eight games in two seasons for Tech, totaling one tackle. Huff has four years of eligibility remaining.

