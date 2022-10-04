ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech’s Jaylon King likely out for season with leg injury

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

After a right-leg injury sustained in Georgia Tech’s win at Pittsburgh on Saturday night, safety Jaylon King likely is out for the season, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Asked about the matter Tuesday, interim coach Brent Key said that King had surgery and will miss the Yellow Jackets’ home game against Duke on Saturday (4 p.m., Bally Sports South).

“But our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family moving forward,” Key said. “We have ample people at that position that we know are ready to step up and make plays, as they did on Saturday.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

A junior, King had been a steady presence in the Jackets secondary in his first season as a starter. In five games, he had 32 tackles (most among defensive backs), one interception and a forced fumble. He held an important role in making pre-snap reads and communicating adjustments to the rest of the secondary.

In the depth chart released Tuesday, freshman Clayton Powell-Lee was listed as the starter at free safety, backed up by Khari Gee. Powell-Lee, the son of former Tech receiver Gary Lee, has been among the team’s more impressive freshmen thus far, drawing coaches’ attention with his ability to quickly learn the defense.

“As much as you hate losing Jaylon – the leadership that he has, the poise that he has, the experience that he has – that’s not a position that we’re worried about finding someone to step in there and play at a high level,” Key said.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Invited to revisit win over Pittsburgh, Brent Key passes38m ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Roddy Jones: After Georgia Tech’s upset of Pitt, ‘other wins to be had’

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Jesus Luzardo, Marlins play spoiler on Braves’ celebration for a day
17h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves outfielder Michael Harris is the NL rookie of the month - again
21h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves outfielder Michael Harris is the NL rookie of the month - again
21h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Hawks receive favorable votes in latest annual NBA GM survey
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech needs Charlie Thomas, but targeting penalties are an issue
22m ago
Invited to revisit win over Pittsburgh, Brent Key passes
38m ago
New floor design for McCamish Pavilion revealed
7h ago
Featured

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Who is Herschel Walker’s son, Christian?
4h ago
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
Turned away from urgent care — and toward a big emergency room bill
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top