Georgia Tech’s Jason Semore finalist for linebackers coach of the year

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

Georgia Tech linebackers coach Jason Semore has been recognized for his work in developing his two starting linebackers into All-ACC honorees. Semore was announced Thursday as one of five finalists for linebackers coach of the year at the FBS level by FootballScoop, a website devoted to coaching job information.

Semore’s work was seen in Yellow Jackets linebackers Ayinde Eley and Charlie Thomas, who were named second- and third-team All-ACC after the season. It was the first time either had made the all-conference team. Tech was the only ACC team to place two linebackers on the all-conference team. It was also the first time since 1991 that Tech had two All-ACC linebackers in the same season.

Semore also played a crucial role in the team’s success after the dismissal of coach Geoff Collins in taking oversight of special teams. Under his direction, the punt team scheme was changed after the Jackets had given up four blocked punts in the first four games of the season. Tech did not allow another blocked punt over the final eight games of the season.

Said coach Brent Key of Semore during the season, “He’s a ball coach. And I can’t give him any higher compliment than that.”

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

