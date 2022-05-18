ajc logo
Georgia Tech’s Jack Coco signs with Packers after tryout

Georgia Tech long snapper/tight end Jack Coco mades his first career catch against Central Florida at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Sept. 19, 2020.

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

The football journey continues for former Georgia Tech long snapper Jack Coco. Invited to the Green Bay Packers’ rookie mini-camp on a tryout basis, Coco was signed to an undrafted free-agent contract Tuesday.

Coco, who came to Tech from Johns Creek High as a walk-on long snapper and offensive lineman and went on to earn a scholarship in his final season, beat considerable odds in signing a contract, as it’s rare for teams to sign tryout players to the roster. Coco beat out another long snapper that Green Bay had invited to the May 6-7 camp. He becomes the second long snapper on the roster along with Steven Wirtel, who played nine games for the team last season in his first year on an active NFL roster.

Remarkably, Coco actually didn’t long snap in 2021 for the Yellow Jackets, as he concentrated on playing tight end, a position for which he lost 30 pounds in a matter of months to play. He had long snapped for place kicks in 30 games 2018-20.

Coco becomes the third former Yellow Jacket on the Green Bay roster, joining tight end Tyler Davis (signed in 2021) and safety Tariq Carpenter (drafted in the seventh round).

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

