Georgia Tech’s Jack Coco signs with Packers after tryout

Coco, who came to Tech from Johns Creek High as a walk-on long snapper and offensive lineman and went on to earn a scholarship in his final season, beat considerable odds in signing a contract, as it’s rare for teams to sign tryout players to the roster. Coco beat out another long snapper that Green Bay had invited to the May 6-7 camp. He becomes the second long snapper on the roster along with Steven Wirtel, who played nine games for the team last season in his first year on an active NFL roster.

Remarkably, Coco actually didn’t long snap in 2021 for the Yellow Jackets, as he concentrated on playing tight end, a position for which he lost 30 pounds in a matter of months to play. He had long snapped for place kicks in 30 games 2018-20.