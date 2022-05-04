ajc logo
Georgia Tech’s Jack Coco invited to Green Bay Packers’ rookie mini-camp

Georgia Tech long snapper/tight end Jack Coco makes his first career catch against Central Florida at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Sept. 19, 2020.

Georgia Tech long snapper/tight end Jack Coco makes his first career catch against Central Florida at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Sept. 19, 2020.

9 minutes ago

Former Georgia Tech long snapper and tight end Jack Coco has all he might have asked for – a chance.

Coco, who came to Tech as a long snapper and offensive lineman but transformed his body to play tight end, has received an invitation to the Green Bay Packers rookie mini-camp for a shot to earn a contract as an undrafted free agent. He’ll join former Yellow Jackets safety Tariq Carpenter, who was selected in the seventh round of the NFL draft.

Coco, from Johns Creek High, served as Tech’s long snapper for field goals and point-after tries from 2018-20. It was in the 2020 season that he also added a role as a backup tight end, a job for which he dropped his weight from 280 pounds to 250 in about two months’ time with a fanatical exercise and diet regimen. He was put on scholarship before the 2021 season, during which his role was primarily playing tight end and special teams.

The Packers roster has one player who is a designated long snapper (Steven Wirtel) and they did not draft a long snapper or sign one as an undrafted free agent.

