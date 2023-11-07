Georgia Tech’s George O’Leary honored by ACC

O’Leary is part of the 14-member class of honorees with Boston College’s Gosder Cherilus, Clemson’s Jeff Bostic, Duke’s Matt Daniels, Florida State’s Charlie Ward, Louisville’s Michael Bush, Miami’s Dennis Harrah, North Carolina’s Alge Crumpler, North Carolina State’s Ray Agnew, Pittsburgh’s Jackie Sherrill, Syracuse’s Robert Konrad, Virginia’s Rondé Barber, Virginia Tech’s Jeff King and Wake Forest’s Bill Ard.

O’Leary twice was ACC coach of the year (1998, 2000) and was inducted into the Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 2020. Named the 2000 national coach of the year, O’Leary coached the Yellow Jackets for seven seasons, posted a record of 52-33 and led Tech to five bowl appearances.

Tech went 10-2 in 1998 and was ACC co-champions. O’Leary also was the defensive coordinator for the Jackets from 1987-91 and in 1994 until he was named interim head coach in November.

This year’s class will be celebrated during the ACC Football Honors program in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 1 and during pregame festivities at the ACC Championship game Dec. 2.