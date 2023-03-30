Georgia Tech’s Freds Pauls Bagatskis enters transfer portal

Bagatskis was a late addition to former coach Josh Pastner’s final signing class, committing in June 2022, weeks before the start of the fall semester. Prior to Tech, Bagatskis played for a Spanish basketball club in Valencia while also attending high school. He also played for Latvia’s under-16 and under-20 national teams. At the time of his signing, Pastner touted his shooting ability, basketball IQ and work ethic. Xavier was among other schools that had recruited him.

This past season, Bagatskis played in nine games for a total of 25 minutes. He scored eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers.