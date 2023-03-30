X

Georgia Tech’s Freds Pauls Bagatskis enters transfer portal

Credit: Freds Pauls Bagatskis

Credit: Freds Pauls Bagatskis

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

After one season, Georgia Tech guard Freds Pauls Bagatskis has entered his name into the transfer portal, a decision that became public Wednesday. Bagatskis, from Latvia, became the first Yellow Jackets player to seek to transfer since the hire of coach Damon Stoudamire.

Bagatskis was a late addition to former coach Josh Pastner’s final signing class, committing in June 2022, weeks before the start of the fall semester. Prior to Tech, Bagatskis played for a Spanish basketball club in Valencia while also attending high school. He also played for Latvia’s under-16 and under-20 national teams. At the time of his signing, Pastner touted his shooting ability, basketball IQ and work ethic. Xavier was among other schools that had recruited him.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Jackets

This past season, Bagatskis played in nine games for a total of 25 minutes. He scored eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Bagatskis’ decision leaves Stoudamire with 10 scholarship players on the roster with eligibility remaining, three short of the 13-scholarship maximum.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech WR Leo Blackburn’s ACL tear confirmed by Brent Key9h ago

Credit: TNS

Falcons strengthen defensive line with signing of Calais Campbell
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Arthur Blank unhappy Falcons organization was graded poorly by NFL players

Credit: Danny Karnik

Kevin Sherrer sees Nick Saban’s influence on Brent Key
15h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Kevin Sherrer sees Nick Saban’s influence on Brent Key
15h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Cover 9@9: Why is Rashaan Evans still out on the street?
13h ago
The Latest

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key charged with emotion addressing Nashville tragedy
1h ago
Georgia Tech WR Leo Blackburn’s ACL tear confirmed by Brent Key
9h ago
Kevin Sherrer sees Nick Saban’s influence on Brent Key
15h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Sine Die 2023: Live Legislature updates from the AJC Politics team
18h ago
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
13h ago
Paddle Georgia 2023 offers relaxing trip through state history
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top