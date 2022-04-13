Georgia Tech’s Edge Center renovation approved by Board of Regents

The agenda for the board meeting included details of the four-story center, which will house athletic department units that most directly impact athletes on a day-to-day basis. The structure, expected to fill 115,000 square feet, includes two weight rooms, a dining hall, a nutrition station, offices for academic support and the Total Person Program and a sports medicine clinic. It also will expand space for the football team, including a strength-and-conditioning area, a players’ lounge and meeting spaces.

A sports-medicine clinic that would serve the public also is under consideration, according to the agenda. It also is expected to be a place where fans and passersby can visit, and also will overlook the stadium and include premium seating.

With the focus of the building changing, athletics staff displaced by the renovation will establish additional office space in the Wardlaw Center (the building at the south end of the stadium) and an annex to McCamish Pavilion.

An artist’s rendering depicts a exterior heavy on glass and a building filled with natural light, a change from the building’s present look, which former athletic director Mike Bobinski once likened to CIA headquarters.

“We talk about athletics being the front porch of a university or an institution,” Stansbury told the Tech athletics board in 2018. “Well, this building is our front porch, and so we feel that this is the kind of linchpin of what we’re going to look like for the next 20 years.”

Funding had been in place for more than a year before Wednesday’s approval. Donors made gifts and commitments of more than $84 million for the renovation project at the time the three-year campaign wrapped up in March 2021, well in excess of the $70 million objective. The campaign itself raised $175.4 million in gifts and commitments, far surpassing the $125 million goal.

With approval of the project, the department will begin the final design process. There is no set timeline, but the renovation schedule will seek to minimize disruption to department operations, particularly during the football season. It’s possible it could begin shortly after the end of the 2022 season. A news release from Tech on Tuesday said that the expected completion date is 2025.