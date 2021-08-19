Georgia Tech’s Dylan Leonard feeling faster, stronger

Now in his third season, Leonard is competing with classmate Dylan Deveney for the starting job. Last year, Leonard played in seven games and started two as he split time with Deveney. Just as Leonard’s increased strength has served him thus far in the preseason, so has his experience.

“Just as we get older, the way I approach the game has really changed,” he said. “It’s kind of come from, ‘How can I not mess up this play?’ to ‘How can I maximize this play?’ And I feel like that mindset, especially in blocking, has helped me be more confident, more comfortable.”