Georgia Tech’s defense spurs win at Auburn

The Jackets’ defensive pressure overwhelmed the Tigers from the start, as they missed 17 of their first 18 shots from the field and fell behind 19-5 early in the second quarter. Auburn (2-1) slowly got back in the picture, reducing the lead to one four different times in the second half before finally taking the lead at 44-43 with 7:44 left in the fourth quarter on a pair of free throws by Aicha Coulibaly.

However, baskets by Tonie Morgan, Swartz and Eylia Love returned the lead to five points at 49-44. The Jackets’ defense again turned up, allowing seven points over the final 7½ minutes. Tech wasn’t much more proficient at its end, but was carried to the end by four free throws by Morgan in the final 3:19, the second set of which gave Jackets a 55-48 lead with 2:07 to play.