Georgia Tech’s Damon Stoudamire receives first commitment from prep player

Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire will have a freshman on his first team. The new Yellow Jackets coach received a commitment from four-star forward Baye Ndongo, whose decision was first reported by On3 on Friday.
Ndongo, from Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut, previously committed to Rutgers, where new Tech associate head coach Karl Hobbs had been on staff before Stoudamire hired him to his staff. Ndongo had announced his commitment to Rutgers in January before changing his mind in April. Before Putnam, he was at Colorado Prep.
Ndongo also is reported to have received scholarship offers from Michigan, Washington, Penn State, Providence and others.
Ndongo, listed at 6-foot-10 and 220 pounds, is rated the No. 120 prospect in the 2024 class and the No. 27 power forward (247Sports Composite).
Tech did not have a freshman committed for its incoming class, although Stoudamire has received commitments or signed six transfers. Four-star guard Blue Cain signed with Tech in November but received a release from his letter of intent in March after the dismissal of coach Josh Pastner. Cain since signed with Georgia.
