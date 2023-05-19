Georgia Tech’s Damon Stoudamire receives first commitment from prep player

Ndongo, from Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut, previously committed to Rutgers, where new Tech associate head coach Karl Hobbs had been on staff before Stoudamire hired him to his staff. Ndongo had announced his commitment to Rutgers in January before changing his mind in April. Before Putnam, he was at Colorado Prep.

Ndongo also is reported to have received scholarship offers from Michigan, Washington, Penn State, Providence and others.