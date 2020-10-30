Georgia Tech’s Cornelius Evans in transfer portal

Evans becomes the second Tech player to enter his name into the transfer database since the start of the season, following defensive tackle Jahaziel Lee.

Defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker praised Evans this past spring, noting that he had added about 25 pounds from the time of his arrival the previous summer. At that point, the 6-foot-4 Evans was playing linebacker and was about 220 pounds, but later moved to defensive line, where he has been listed at 230.