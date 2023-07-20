BreakingNews
US jobless claims fall again as labor market continues to flash strength

Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht early leader at British Open

Georgia Tech
By Staff and wire reports
52 minutes ago
HOYLAKE, England — Georgia Tech amateur Christo Lamprecht surprised by taking the early opening-round lead with a 5-under 66 at the British Open on Wednesday.

Lamprecht, from South Africa and a two-time All-American from Georgia Tech who qualified by winning the British Amateur at nearby Hillside links, closed his solid round with a short birdie putt after reaching the par-5 18th hole in two.

He made three birdies through his first six holes at Royal Liverpool. He had four more birdies after the turn, along with two bogeys on the par-4 11th and par-4 16th.

Lamprecht was two shots clear of 2009 champion Stewart Cink, also from Georgia Tech, who was 3 under after 17 holes.

