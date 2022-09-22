Georgia Tech’s Charlie Thomas playing ‘the way that the whole team needs to play’

Against Ole Miss on Saturday, Thomas had 10 tackles, including 1.5 for loss. Of the 10 tackles, seven were plays that gained 3 yards or fewer, an indication of his not only bringing down ballcarriers, but making effective plays for the Jackets defense.

“Just trying to be a pro,” Thomas said of his motivation. “For real. I really want to play this game longer than past this year, 10 more years. I just want to play this game forever, as long as I can, to be honest. I just want to keep being a better version of me every day.”

Thomas’ NFL potential has been recognized by the Senior Bowl, the premier pre-draft showcase game, which put him on its watch list before the season.

Tech’s challenge may not rise quite as high Saturday against Central Florida as it did against Ole Miss, but it will still be estimable. The Knights are tied for sixth nationally in total offense and run an up-tempo scheme like Ole Miss, which wore out the Jackets defense.

As the team weathers a growing storm, the Jackets need Thomas’ play and leadership. He’s ready to provide both.

“Of course, everybody’s season isn’t going to start off how they want it to start off,” he said. “It takes leaders and guys to come together and just stay focused and anything can happen from there.”

