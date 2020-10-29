Georgia Tech’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge game set

The game, to be played Dec. 9 in Lincoln, Neb., will be a rematch after the two teams met last year at McCamish Pavilion as part of the challenge event between the ACC and Big Ten. The Yellow Jackets won 73-56 in December in the teams' second-ever meeting. Coach Josh Pastner is 2-2 in the event, winning the two home games and losing the two on the road. Tech is 8-11 all-time in the challenge.

The game was the last remaining open date in Tech’s expected non-conference schedule, a slate of seven games to go with the ACC’s 20-game schedule. Pastner has not definitively ruled out playing Georgia in the coming season, but having a full 27-game schedule (barring the ACC creating a league schedule in which teams play fewer than 20 games) renders a Tech-UGA game even less likely.