Georgia Tech’s Baye Ndongo named ACC rookie of the week

Georgia Tech forward Baye Ndongo (11) is helped off the court by training staff after an injury in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia Tech forward Baye Ndongo (11) is helped off the court by training staff after an injury in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech
By
31 minutes ago

Georgia Tech forward Baye Ndongo was named ACC rookie of the week, the conference announced Monday.

Ndongo’s performance at both ends of the floor was key in Tech’s 72-68 win over No. 7 Duke on Saturday. He scored 21 points - hitting 9 of 11 shots from the floor - grabbed five rebounds and blocked four shots against the Blue Devils.

A native of Mboro, Senegal, Ndongo scored Tech’s last two baskets and prevented a Duke score in the final seconds. He tied the game at 68-68 on a layup, stole the ball from Mark Mitchell on Duke’s next possession, then slammed home the go-ahead points off an assist giving the Jackets a 70-68 lead.

Ndongo scored two points, grabbed six rebounds, recorded three assists, two steals and a block Tuesday as Tech downed No. 21 Mississippi State 67-59.

Tech (4-2), which received two votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25, travels to Georgia at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a sports journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top