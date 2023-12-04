Georgia Tech’s Baye Ndongo named ACC rookie of the week

Georgia Tech forward Baye Ndongo was named ACC rookie of the week, the conference announced Monday.
Ndongo’s performance at both ends of the floor was key in Tech’s 72-68 win over No. 7 Duke on Saturday. He scored 21 points - hitting 9 of 11 shots from the floor - grabbed five rebounds and blocked four shots against the Blue Devils.
𝗥𝗢𝗢𝗞𝗜𝗘 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞 ➡️ Baye Ndongo, @GTMBB— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) December 4, 2023
🏀 21 points, 5 rebounds and 4 blocks in win against No. 7 Duke
📰 https://t.co/T2xlJxgOs5 pic.twitter.com/gAkLeinKK4
A native of Mboro, Senegal, Ndongo scored Tech’s last two baskets and prevented a Duke score in the final seconds. He tied the game at 68-68 on a layup, stole the ball from Mark Mitchell on Duke’s next possession, then slammed home the go-ahead points off an assist giving the Jackets a 70-68 lead.
Ndongo scored two points, grabbed six rebounds, recorded three assists, two steals and a block Tuesday as Tech downed No. 21 Mississippi State 67-59.
Tech (4-2), which received two votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25, travels to Georgia at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
