Georgia Tech’s Baye Ndongo named ACC rookie of the week

A native of Mboro, Senegal, Ndongo scored Tech’s last two baskets and prevented a Duke score in the final seconds. He tied the game at 68-68 on a layup, stole the ball from Mark Mitchell on Duke’s next possession, then slammed home the go-ahead points off an assist giving the Jackets a 70-68 lead.

Ndongo scored two points, grabbed six rebounds, recorded three assists, two steals and a block Tuesday as Tech downed No. 21 Mississippi State 67-59.

Tech (4-2), which received two votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25, travels to Georgia at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.