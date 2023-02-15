Georgia Tech’s basketball play improving lately

Virginia Tech started the ACC season 1-7 but has won four of its six games since. Hokies forward Grant Basile has had back-to-back 33-point games, hitting 25 of 40 shots, including 7-for-17 from 3-point range. At 6-foot-9 and 235 pounds, he will be a mammoth challenge for Jackets forward Ja’von Franklin.

Hokies coach Mike Young’s assessment of Georgia Tech from the ACC coaches teleconference Monday:

“No. 4 has been a great addition for Josh (Pastner) – Ja’von Franklin. The Gardner-Webb transfer who missed some time because of injury, Lance Terry, is a good basketball player. Miles Kelly is a much-improved young man averaging 12.5 in league play. We always really liked Deivon Smith, his ability to get into the 15-, 14-, 12-(foot) range. He’s a great athlete. He does some things athletically that really jump out at you. As does Franklin. Ball-screen coverages have got to be good. And you know what you’re going to see from coach Pastner’s team. He’s going to play man, he’s going to play a little 1-3-1, he’s going to play tandem zones that you’ve got to be ready to attack. We’ve been really good at times vs. Josh’s teams; we’ve not been very good at times vs. Josh’s teams. We’ve got a lot on our plate this week in Atlanta.”

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.