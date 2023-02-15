BreakingNews
Cobb police investigating after person shot at Fair Oaks hotel
Georgia Tech’s basketball play improving lately

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Georgia Tech’s last three men’s basketball games have not changed the scenario in the win-loss column much, but the Yellow Jackets played markedly better than they had previously. Tech will attempt to continue that trend Wednesday night at home against Virginia Tech.

In the three games – a loss at N.C. State, a home win over Notre Dame and a loss at Wake Forest – the Jackets averaged 68 points per game, made 43.2% of their shots from the field and 38.1% of their 3-point attempts. The averages in the same categories in the four games prior – 53.8, 34.5, 25.2.

On defense, the improvement in the past three games compared with the previous four has been similarly marked – 70.3 points per game compared with 76.5, 42.4% field-goal percentage compared with 52.8% and 31.3% 3-point field-goal percentage compared with 40.8%.

“I would say that we’re just playing more connected,” guard Lance Terry said Tuesday. “We’re definitely moving the ball a lot better, and I think that showed a lot during the Notre Dame game. It felt like that was a great team win.”

It was probably not coincidence that Terry has been back on the floor for the past three games after missing the previous four with a hamstring injury. Terry’s scoring punch and man-to-man defending ability have made a difference. He has averaged 12.5 points in the three games, making 15 of 28 shots from the floor.

Virginia Tech started the ACC season 1-7 but has won four of its six games since. Hokies forward Grant Basile has had back-to-back 33-point games, hitting 25 of 40 shots, including 7-for-17 from 3-point range. At 6-foot-9 and 235 pounds, he will be a mammoth challenge for Jackets forward Ja’von Franklin.

Hokies coach Mike Young’s assessment of Georgia Tech from the ACC coaches teleconference Monday:

“No. 4 has been a great addition for Josh (Pastner) – Ja’von Franklin. The Gardner-Webb transfer who missed some time because of injury, Lance Terry, is a good basketball player. Miles Kelly is a much-improved young man averaging 12.5 in league play. We always really liked Deivon Smith, his ability to get into the 15-, 14-, 12-(foot) range. He’s a great athlete. He does some things athletically that really jump out at you. As does Franklin. Ball-screen coverages have got to be good. And you know what you’re going to see from coach Pastner’s team. He’s going to play man, he’s going to play a little 1-3-1, he’s going to play tandem zones that you’ve got to be ready to attack. We’ve been really good at times vs. Josh’s teams; we’ve not been very good at times vs. Josh’s teams. We’ve got a lot on our plate this week in Atlanta.”

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

