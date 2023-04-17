Georgia Tech’s Antonio Martin, Grey Carroll go into transfer portal

Martin was the highest-rated prospect in Tech’s 2022 signing class, a four-star signee who was ranked 349th in the class by 247Sports Composite. However, the Langston Hughes High graduate did not appear in any games last season as another running back in the class, Jamie Felix, played in five games and received 23 carries. This spring, early-enrollee freshman Evan Dickens further crowded the position group with a strong showing in spring practice. Martin has four years of eligibility remaining.

Carroll, from Alcoa, Tenn., played in seven games this past season as a backup without registering any statistics after not appearing in any games in the 2021 season, his first with the team. Like Martin, Carroll was facing a significant challenge in earning playing time this season with multiple players ahead of him on the depth chart. He has three years of eligibility remaining.