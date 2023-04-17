Georgia Tech’s Antonio Martin, Grey Carroll go into transfer portal

BreakingNews


Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

Two days after the end of spring practice, two Georgia Tech team members announced their decisions to enter the transfer portal. Running back Antonio Martin and defensive end Grey Carroll both announced their decisions on social media on Monday. Coach Brent Key’s team wrapped up spring practice Saturday with the spring game.

Martin was the highest-rated prospect in Tech’s 2022 signing class, a four-star signee who was ranked 349th in the class by 247Sports Composite. However, the Langston Hughes High graduate did not appear in any games last season as another running back in the class, Jamie Felix, played in five games and received 23 carries. This spring, early-enrollee freshman Evan Dickens further crowded the position group with a strong showing in spring practice. Martin has four years of eligibility remaining.

Carroll, from Alcoa, Tenn., played in seven games this past season as a backup without registering any statistics after not appearing in any games in the 2021 season, his first with the team. Like Martin, Carroll was facing a significant challenge in earning playing time this season with multiple players ahead of him on the depth chart. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

About the Author

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

