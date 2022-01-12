Key Georgia Tech receiver Adonicas Sanders in transfer portal

A receiver who made plays when given the opportunity and played with consistently high effort, Georgia Tech wide receiver Adonicas Sanders has put his name into the transfer portal. The decision first became public Tuesday. Sanders earned his business degree from Tech in December and has one season of eligibility remaining.
Statistically, Sanders had his most productive season this past fall, catching 29 passes for 362 yards with three touchdowns. Six of the receptions went for 20 yards or more. For his career, he caught 65 passes for 834 yards and four touchdowns. He played in 32 games and started 14 times, including six starts in 2021.
His most memorable game this season was at Duke, when he made diving catches from quarterback Jeff Sims for 37 and 36 yards (the latter for a touchdown) in the Yellow Jackets’ last-minute game-winning drive.
In his final seven games, he caught 24 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns. His season reception and yardage totals were fourth on the team. His play earned him five consecutive starts before he was unable to play in the final game of the season against Georgia.
A two-star prospect coming out of Fort Dorchester High in North Charleston, S.C., Sanders distinguished himself with his effort, evidenced in his downfield blocking and also his ability to break tackles after the catch.
Early in November, then-offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude said that Sanders’ work ethic “has been amazing,” adding that “I’m super happy about his development and what he’s bringing to the team.”
