Key Georgia Tech receiver Adonicas Sanders in transfer portal

Statistically, Sanders had his most productive season this past fall, catching 29 passes for 362 yards with three touchdowns. Six of the receptions went for 20 yards or more. For his career, he caught 65 passes for 834 yards and four touchdowns. He played in 32 games and started 14 times, including six starts in 2021.

His most memorable game this season was at Duke, when he made diving catches from quarterback Jeff Sims for 37 and 36 yards (the latter for a touchdown) in the Yellow Jackets’ last-minute game-winning drive.