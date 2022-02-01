Georgia Tech’s ACC schedule released

After playing five of their first seven games at home (including the season opener against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game), the Jackets will play at Florida State Oct. 29, and at Virginia Tech Nov. 5. After a home game Nov. 12 against Miami, Tech will return to the road to play at North Carolina Nov. 19 and then in Athens Nov. 26. After the 2020 “Clean Old-Fashioned Hate” game was not played in 2020 due to the SEC’s decision to not play non-conference games in its pandemic-modified schedule, it will be the Jackets’ first trip to Sanford Stadium since 2018.

While the opponents were all known before the release, it is nonetheless a formidable slate for coach Geoff Collins in his fourth season, a year in which expectations will be high to make his first bowl game, if not achieve more. Nine of the 12 opponents earned bowl eligibility in 2021 and five (Clemson, Ole Miss, Central Florida, Pitt and Georgia) won nine or more.