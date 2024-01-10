Georgia Tech’s 2024 roster already has more than 20 newcomers

Among that group is quarterback Haynes King, running back Jamal Haynes, wide receivers Chase Lane, Abdul Janneh, Christian Leary, Avery Boyd, Malik Rutherford and Eric Singleton and tight end Brett Seither. Starting offensive linemen Jordan Williams, Weston Franklin, Ethan Mackenny and Joe Fusile are back as well.

Leading tackler and linebacker Kyle Efford returns to lead the 2024 defense, along with veteran safety LaMiles Brooks and defensive backs Ahmari Harvey, Clayton Powell-Lee and Rodney Shelley. Horace Lockett, Eddie Kelly, Zeek Biggers, Makius Scott and Sylvain Yondjouen (who missed most of the 2023 season with a knee injury) will be back on the defensive front.

Kicker Aidan Birr and punter David Shanahan also are returning for 2024.

To offset the roster departures through the portal and graduation, Tech has (so far) officially added 23 players this month. Ten of those players are transfers, with the other 13 being freshmen who have enrolled at Tech for the current semester. One of Tech’s highest-rated recruits, wide receiver Isiah Canion out of Warner Robins High School, is among the players who began their Tech tenures this month.

Tech can sign more high school prospects Feb. 7 as part of college football’s second signing period. High school prospects and transfers always are eligible to enroll over the summer.

Key will have a new look to his coaching staff as well, especially on defense. Cornerbacks coach Travares Tillman and safeties coach Andrew Thacker were moved to off-field roles in December (each are labeled as special assistants to the head coach in the school’s online directory). The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously confirmed the hiring of Jess Simpson as a defensive assistant, and Kyle Pope reportedly will join the staff as a defensive coach.

The Jackets, players and coaches alike, who remain with the program through the summer will have the chance to travel to Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 24 to open the 2024 campaign against reigning ACC champion Florida State.