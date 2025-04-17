Georgia Tech’s 5-2 loss to rival Georgia on Tuesday at Truist Park was a tough pill to swallow for the Yellow Jackets, but the result did little to change Tech’s impressive resume, and it did nothing to change their position atop the ACC standings.
Tech resumes ACC play this weekend at Miami, beginning a three-game series Friday. It leads Clemson and Florida State by 1½ games in the standings with 12 regular-season games to play. Tech won only 15 ACC games total in 2024 and is shooting for its first conference regular-season title since 2011, when it tied for the conference crown (the Jackets won the league’s Coastal Division in 2021 and 2019).
“Preseason we had all the confidence in the world — obviously, no one knows what’s gonna happen,” Tech senior relief pitcher Mason Patel said. “Really, just kinda flushing and moving, not really hanging our head on the (Georgia) game. Just learning and moving on. We’ve done a good job playing on the road all year. Just setting the tone on Friday and keeping it rolling because our main goal is we wanna dominate the ACC and host (an NCAA Regional in May).”
In February, Tech star center fielder Drew Burress stated the team’s goal was to get to Omaha, Nebraska, and the College World Series. But he cautioned the team’s youth and inexperience could delay success.
That delay was short-lived for Tech. After a 6-2 start, the two losses to Marshall, the Jackets have gone 23-6. Their RPI ranking is 14, and with a record of 10-5 against Quadrant 1 opponents, they’re in a prime position to be an NCAA Regional host in May.
Tech leads the nation in doubles (106); is second in batting average (.342); fifth in scoring (9.8 per game), on-base percentage (.445) and runs (363); and is seventh in slugging (.585), with 420 hits. The Jackets are second among ACC teams in ERA (4.13).
“It’s been a combination,” Patel said of Tech’s success. “Early in the year, offense wasn’t putting up a lot of runs. That kind of forced the staff to really step up from the start. You can start the year building confidence on the mound and everybody — we all knew that the offense was gonna pick it up in no time.
“The biggest change from this year’s team to last year’s team is the pitching staff. We have a little bit more depth. We have good starting pitching this year, and with good starting pitching that sets the tone. You come out and put up zeros and then turn it over to the bullpen. We’ve done that.”
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Tech’s trip to Miami this weekend, scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Friday, presents three more Quad 1 opportunities.
On a three-game win streak, Miami (21-17, 6-9 ACC) has won back-to-back conference series and beat Florida Atlantic on Tuesday. Tech hasn’t had a losing streak all season and will be looking to keep that intact coming off the loss to Georgia.
“Just gotta learn from it, and that’s kind of my message,” Tech coach Danny Hall said after the UGA game. “We had a lot of freshmen hitters hitting in that game tonight, first time playing in front of a big crowd, playing the archrival. If you had some at-bats you’d like to get back you gotta learn and try to get better from the mistakes you made standing in that batter’s box.
“Now we gotta go get ready to play Miami. We’re in a good spot in the league. We’ve still got a long ways to go, but we have played very well, and it’d be nice to get a couple (of injured) guys that have been out of the lineup back in that lineup.”
After this weekend, Tech has ACC series with Virginia (20-14, 9-9 ACC) and Louisville (27-9, 9-6 ACC) at home before ending the regular season at Duke (25-14, 9-9 ACC). The Jackets also start May with a three-game set against Western Carolina (17-19).
