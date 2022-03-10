Georgia Tech women looking like No. 7 seed for NCAA Tournament

Georgia Tech has been projected as a No. 7 seed in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament by two different bracket experts. The field will be announced Sunday evening.
The Yellow Jackets had been ranked as high as No. 11 in the country but lost six of their past nine games, including a quarterfinal loss in the ACC Tournament to then-No. 20 Notre Dame last week in Greensboro, N.C. Coach Nell Fortner’s team is 21-10 with a NET ranking of No. 28.
A tournament bid would be Tech’s second in a row, the first time it will have earned a berth in consecutive years since making the field six years in a row 2007-12. Last year, the Jackets reached the Sweet 16 for the second time in team history.
ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme and NCAA.com reporter Autumn Johnson place Tech in the Spokane, Wash., region as the No. 7 seed in a subregional at LSU. In a bracket updated Tuesday, Creme slotted Tech against Princeton. Johnson’s bracket had the Jackets playing Creighton.
Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.
About the Author