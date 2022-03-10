Georgia Tech women looking like No. 7 seed for NCAA Tournament

The Yellow Jackets had been ranked as high as No. 11 in the country but lost six of their past nine games, including a quarterfinal loss in the ACC Tournament to then-No. 20 Notre Dame last week in Greensboro, N.C. Coach Nell Fortner’s team is 21-10 with a NET ranking of No. 28.

A tournament bid would be Tech’s second in a row, the first time it will have earned a berth in consecutive years since making the field six years in a row 2007-12. Last year, the Jackets reached the Sweet 16 for the second time in team history.