Georgia Tech women hold off Clemson in ACC quarterfinal

Delicia Washington’s jump shot with 17 seconds left reduced Clemson’s deficit to 60-57. Following a Georgia Tech timeout, the Tigers’ Destiny Thomas came up with steal allowing Clemson the chance to set a play out of its timeout. But Weronika Hipp missed a 3-point attempt as time expired.

Washington’s jumper with 5:12 to play brought Clemson within 52-51, but Cubaj made back-to-back jumps shots and Fletcher followed with her own and the Yellow Jackets’ lead went to seven with 2:18 remaining.