Georgia Tech women draw highest ACC seed in team history

The highest seed Tech had previously earned was the No. 4 seed, most recently in the 2012 tournament when the Jackets tied for third in the regular season but were given the fourth seed on a tiebreaker. Prior to this season, coach Nell Fortner’s second with the team, the Jackets had never finished third outright.

Tech earned a double-bye in the 13-team tournament, meaning that the Jackets will sit out the event’s first two rounds. They’ll face the winner of the second-round matchup between No. 6 seed Notre Dame and No. 11 seed Clemson in a Friday quarterfinal in Greensboro, N.C. Tech split with the Irish and swept the Tigers.