Georgia Tech women advance to ACC quarterfinals

Georgia Tech coach Nell Fortner guided her team into the next round of the ACC tourney. File photo

Credit: Matt Gentry

Georgia Tech
By News services
17 minutes ago

Digna Strautmane blocked her fourth shot of the game on a 3-point attempt from the corner with 15 seconds left to help preserve No. 25 Georgia Tech’s 45-40 win over Wake Forest Thursday in Greensboro, N.C.

The Jackets advance to the ACC tournament quarterfinals, where they will face No. 3 seed Notre Dame Friday night.

Georgia Tech lost two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year Lorela Cubaj in the first quarter after she took a hard fall and suffered a lacerated chin.

Neither team shot well and no player reached double-figure scoring in two quarters. Georgia Tech led 16-6 after one quarter, but was up 20-13 at intermission.

Wake Forest hit just 14 of 64 from the field (21.9%), yet the Demon Deacons trailed by just three with 37 seconds to go after Elise Williams hit a free throw to make it 43-40. Georgia Tech shot 17 of 46 from the field (37%), including 4 of 17 from beyond the arc and was just 7 of 18 from the free-throw line, which allowed Wake Forest to hang on late.

Eylia Love led Georgia Tech (21-9, 11-7) with 16 points.

