Georgia Tech women advance to ACC quarterfinals

Neither team shot well and no player reached double-figure scoring in two quarters. Georgia Tech led 16-6 after one quarter, but was up 20-13 at intermission.

Wake Forest hit just 14 of 64 from the field (21.9%), yet the Demon Deacons trailed by just three with 37 seconds to go after Elise Williams hit a free throw to make it 43-40. Georgia Tech shot 17 of 46 from the field (37%), including 4 of 17 from beyond the arc and was just 7 of 18 from the free-throw line, which allowed Wake Forest to hang on late.