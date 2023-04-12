Georgia Tech wins on walk-off grand slam

On the first pitch of his next at-bat, Auburn reliever Will Cannon’s breaking ball hung over the plate and Finley drove it over the right-center fence.

“It looked like we had squandered it and then had a chance in regulation to win and couldn’t do it and then it looked like we were going to do it again in the 10th, but Finley had other ideas,” coach Danny Hall said. “Just a great swing by him.”

Finley said that after watching Brandon Prince and Angelo DiSpigna ground out, he knew he wanted to get the ball in the air.

“Luckily, I got a pitch up in the zone and took a hack at it,” he said.

It was potentially a momentum-shifting win for the Jackets, who have lost two consecutive weekend series and lost to Auburn on the road in extra innings March 14. Tech (20-13) will play at Virginia Tech this weekend. The 10th pitcher to take the mound for the Jackets, Smith earned the win for the Jackets, while Cannon took the loss for Auburn (19-13-1).

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.