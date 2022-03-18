Both clubs feature quality height in the interior. The Yellow Jackets are led on the inside by 6-foot-4 forward Lorela Cubaj and 6-5 junior center Nerea Hermosa, who averages 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds per game. Cubaj, born in Italy, is the reigning two-time Defensive Player of the Year in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The fifth-year Cubaj is more valuable than Scotch Tape, averaging 10.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, 4 assists per game. She has 44 steals and 40 blocks on the year.

Kansas coach Brandon Schneider calls Cubaj a “terrific player.”

“She is a double-double machine, very skilled,” said Schneider of Cubaj. “She’s terrific around the basket, but she can stretch her game out on the perimeter. I’m impressed with her as a passer. She creates for her teammates and is an elite defender.”

Kansas counters with 6-6 center Taiyanna Jackson and 6-3 forward Ioanna Chatzileonti. Jackson, who has 90 blocks, averages 8.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. The paint could very well be where the action is as the two teams vie for the, probable, right to take on the defending national champ on Sunday.

“You’re going to see really good post players on the floor (Friday),” Fortner said. “They have 6-6, 6-3. We have 6-5, 6-4. It’s going to be an interesting battle and interesting to see how it is officiated. We’re, probably, going to see three officials we haven’t seen us year long. And they, probably, haven’t seen Kansas all year long.”