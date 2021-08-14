Georgia Tech will have to wait for Keion White’s debut

“Obviously, we can’t talk about injuries, but his availability, coach (Geoff) Collins will keep you guys updated on that, but really excited about him,” defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker said. “Even in the short amount of time that he’s been here, he’s already had a physical dominance to him, and he’s even changed his body.”

White transferred to Tech from Old Dominion, where he tied for 10th in FBS in tackles for loss in the 2019 season with 19 in 12 games. (The Monarchs did not play in 2020.) He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Thacker said he sees White, listed at 6-foot-4 and 267 pounds, at the field-end position that Antonneous Clayton, Jared Ivey and Sylvain Yondjouen play.