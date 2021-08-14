Georgia Tech will have to wait for Keion White’s debut

Georgia Tech coaches are eager to see what graduate-transfer defensive end Keion White can do. However, they’ll need to wait, as he has been out with an undisclosed injury. White is expected to miss the first two games of the season, according to a person familiar with the situation. Tech completed its first full week of the preseason Saturday.
“Obviously, we can’t talk about injuries, but his availability, coach (Geoff) Collins will keep you guys updated on that, but really excited about him,” defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker said. “Even in the short amount of time that he’s been here, he’s already had a physical dominance to him, and he’s even changed his body.”
White transferred to Tech from Old Dominion, where he tied for 10th in FBS in tackles for loss in the 2019 season with 19 in 12 games. (The Monarchs did not play in 2020.) He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Thacker said he sees White, listed at 6-foot-4 and 267 pounds, at the field-end position that Antonneous Clayton, Jared Ivey and Sylvain Yondjouen play.
“Big, physical presence, strong and heavy-handed, and not to the detriment of him being an elite pass rusher,” Thacker said.
Defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Marco Coleman said that he doesn’t have expectations for White “other than just trying to get him as healthy as possible, and just really primarily focusing more on those guys that are available right now to make sure that they’re ready to go and let him focus on getting himself back and ready to roll.”