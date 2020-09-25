Georgia Tech will again miss multiple starters for Syracuse

Swilling and Clayton did not play either of the first two games due to injury. Mason, Deveney, Leonard and Ryans played against Florida State in the season opener but were not available against UCF. Mason is out with a foot injury and Deveney is in COVID-19 protocol.

Last Saturday, without Clayton and Ryans, Tech played an alignment using three defensive linemen instead of the standard four. Freshman defensive end Jared Ivey, who had a quarterback pressure on a fourth-down stop against UCF, has been added to the chart.