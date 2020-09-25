Georgia Tech will again miss multiple starters for Syracuse

Georgia Tech will continue to be without several likely starters for its game Saturday at Syracuse. Running back Jordan Mason, cornerback Tre Swilling, defensive ends Antonneous Clayton and Curtis Ryans and tight end Dylan Deveney, all of whom did not play against Central Florida this past Saturday, were not on the “Above the Line” chart for the Syracuse game, meaning they will not play. Also removed from the chart this week were tight end Dylan Leonard, defensive end Justice Dingle and quarterback James Graham.
Swilling and Clayton did not play either of the first two games due to injury. Mason, Deveney, Leonard and Ryans played against Florida State in the season opener but were not available against UCF. Mason is out with a foot injury and Deveney is in COVID-19 protocol.
Last Saturday, without Clayton and Ryans, Tech played an alignment using three defensive linemen instead of the standard four. Freshman defensive end Jared Ivey, who had a quarterback pressure on a fourth-down stop against UCF, has been added to the chart.
Without Leonard and Deveney, the offense limited its use of tight ends against UCF, opting instead for packages with one running back and four wide receivers or two running backs and three wide receivers. Tight end Jack Coco, who has been effective as a blocker in the first two games, was added to the chart for Syracuse, joining freshman Billy Ward.
Running back Bruce Jordan-Swilling has been promoted to the chart for the first time after moving from linebacker in the spring. Coach Geoff Collins said on his radio show this week that linebacker Jerry Howard, who moved from running back in the spring, has also been getting practice snaps at running back as a potential emergency solution.
Graham, who started eight games last season, was not on the list for the first time this season, leaving the trio of Jeff Sims, Jordan Yates and Tucker Gleason.
It would not be a surprise if many of the players not on the chart returned to the lineup for Tech’s Oct. 9 game against Louisville following the team’s open date next week.