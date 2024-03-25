BreakingNews
Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech wide receiver enters transfer portal

Georgia Tech wide receiver James BlackStrain (25) makes a catch during their first day of spring football practice at Rose Bowl Field, Monday, March 11, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

By
0 minutes ago

A Georgia Tech wide receiver has opted to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

James BlackStrain announced Monday via social media that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal. A 6-foot-2, 186-pound junior, BlackStrain played in six games (and 21 plays) in 2022, but did not play during the 2021 and 2023 seasons due to injury.

BlackStrain was considered a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite in the class of 2021 and reportedly had scholarships offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Tennessee and Southern California, among others.

BlackStrain joins quarterback Zach Gibson, defensive backs Sirad Bryant, K.J. Wallace, Kenan Johnson and Kenyatta Watson, wide receiver Jullian “Juju” Lewis, linebackers Tyson Meiguez, Ashton Heflin and Trenilyas Tatum, offensive linemen Jakiah Leftwich, Paul Tchio, Tyler Gibson, Elias Cloy and defensive linemen Kyle Kennard, D’Quan Douse, Noah Collins, Ezra Odinjor, Jason Moore, Malcolm Pugh, Etinosa Reuben and Bryston Dixon as players who have decided to depart Tech this offseason.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

