Georgia Tech wide receiver enters transfer portal

BlackStrain was considered a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite in the class of 2021 and reportedly had scholarships offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Tennessee and Southern California, among others.

BlackStrain joins quarterback Zach Gibson, defensive backs Sirad Bryant, K.J. Wallace, Kenan Johnson and Kenyatta Watson, wide receiver Jullian “Juju” Lewis, linebackers Tyson Meiguez, Ashton Heflin and Trenilyas Tatum, offensive linemen Jakiah Leftwich, Paul Tchio, Tyler Gibson, Elias Cloy and defensive linemen Kyle Kennard, D’Quan Douse, Noah Collins, Ezra Odinjor, Jason Moore, Malcolm Pugh, Etinosa Reuben and Bryston Dixon as players who have decided to depart Tech this offseason.