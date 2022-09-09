BreakingNews
Suspects accused in Cobb deputies’ fatal shootings identified
ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech-Western Carolina: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Tech linebacker Ayinde Eley (2) and defensive lineman Makius Scott (8) celebrate during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz stadium on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia Tech linebacker Ayinde Eley (2) and defensive lineman Makius Scott (8) celebrate during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz stadium on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

This is a timely Saturday for Georgia Tech to face an FCS opponent – especially an FCS opponent with no wins ever against an FBS program – as the Yellow Jackets look to heal some wounds after a 41-10 loss to Clemson in the season opener Monday.

The Jackets’ are 5-0 all-time against Western Carolina, Geoff Collins’ alma mater. Much is at stake this season for Collins, so he could use a big victory against his old school.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 10

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta

Records: Georgia Tech 0-1; Western Carolina 1-0

Television: The game will be livestreamed on ACC Network Extra and ESPN-Plus. John Schriffen will handle play-by-play, with Rene Ingoglia as the analyst and Jalyn Johnson as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 1230 AM/106.3 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, and Wiley Ballard is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio 113 or 194/956.

Online: RamblinWreck.com.

ExploreWeek 2 college football schedule: How to watch all 82 FBS games

About the Author

Follow David Wellham on twitter

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees (left) talks with cornerback Casey Hayward during training camp. Pees will direct a massive change of personnel in his second year with the Falcons. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ Dean Pees going with bigger linebackers in defensive overhaul
Atlanta United's Josef Martinez is expected to return to the team Monday after being suspended for one week. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda explains Josef Martinez suspension
23h ago
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) at the line of scrimmage during their game against Oregon at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Bennett had 368 yards passing, two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Georgia won 49-3. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Stetson Bennett’s ‘streak’ on line in Georgia’s home opener
4h ago
August 26 , 2022 Norcross - South Gwinnett players break their cheerleader banner before their football game against Meadowcreek at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross on Friday, August 26, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Week 4 high school football scoreboard
3h ago
August 26 , 2022 Norcross - South Gwinnett players break their cheerleader banner before their football game against Meadowcreek at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross on Friday, August 26, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Week 4 high school football scoreboard
3h ago
The Latest
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims will look to rebound with a victory Saturday against Western Carolina. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things to know before Georgia Tech-Western Carolina
33m ago
No. 5 Georgia Tech sweeps No. 10 BYU, remains undefeated
7h ago
Georgia Tech to honor Title IX’s 50th anniversary this weekend
Featured
FILE - Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President John Kennedy as they pose at Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 1961. The Kennedy's were dinner guests of the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
1h ago
Jury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by car
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top