Georgia Tech-Western Carolina: TV, online, radio information

This is a timely Saturday for Georgia Tech to face an FCS opponent – especially an FCS opponent with no wins ever against an FBS program – as the Yellow Jackets look to heal some wounds after a 41-10 loss to Clemson in the season opener Monday.
The Jackets’ are 5-0 all-time against Western Carolina, Geoff Collins’ alma mater. Much is at stake this season for Collins, so he could use a big victory against his old school.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Saturday, Sept. 10
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta
Records: Georgia Tech 0-1; Western Carolina 1-0
Television: The game will be livestreamed on ACC Network Extra and ESPN-Plus. John Schriffen will handle play-by-play, with Rene Ingoglia as the analyst and Jalyn Johnson as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 1230 AM/106.3 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, and Wiley Ballard is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio 113 or 194/956.
Online: RamblinWreck.com.
