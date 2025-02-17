Georgia Tech weekly baseball report: Yellow Jackets sweep opening series

RPI: N/A

Last week: 3-0

-Friday: Beat Old Dominion 3-2

-Saturday: Beat Old Dominion 7-3

-Sunday: Beat Old Dominion 7-4

This week

-Tuesday: at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

-Friday: vs. Marshall, 4 p.m.

-Saturday: vs. Marshall, 2 p.m.

-Sunday: vs. Marshall, 1 p.m.

Week in review

The highlight of Tech’s opening weekend to the season came Wednesday when the Yellow Jackets put up seven runs in the ninth, a frame punctuated by Drew Burress’ walk-off grand slam.

Tyler Neises had a two-run single to make the score 3-2 before a bases-loaded walk by Kyle Lodise tied the score. Burress smashed a 1-0 pitch over the wall in right field for the game-winner. Tech’s bullpen threw nine scoreless innings in the win after the Jackets fell behind 3-0 in the first.

Tech nearly gave away the season opener by giving up a 2-0 lead in the eighth inning Friday. But an RBI groundout from Nathan Waugh gave the Jackets the lead in the bottom of the inning. Jaylen Paden pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to preserve the win.

In Sunday’s finale, Tech scored three runs in the fifth and three in the seventh en route to the sweep. Waugh was 2-for-4 and drove in three in the victory.

Week ahead

Tech resumes its annual rivalry with Georgia Southern when it travels to Statesboro for a 6 p.m. game Tuesday. The Eagles began their season 3-0 with a sweep of Western Carolina (who visits Tech on May 2-4) at J.I. Clements Stadium.

Southern went 33-26 last season and did not qualify for a regional.

The Jackets return home Friday to begin a three-game series with a third consecutive Sun Belt Conference team in Marshall. The Thundering Herd, off until Friday, began the season by getting swept in a four-game series at Hawaii.