Georgia Tech was approached about playing during scheduled open date

Stansbury said that the call was made in the wake of Notre Dame’s postponing its game Saturday against Wake Forest after positive COVID-19 tests put 13 players in isolation and 10 in quarantine. Tech will still have its open date as scheduled, a team spokesman confirmed. The Yellow Jackets play at Syracuse on Saturday and resume their schedule after their open date with a home game against Louisville on Oct. 9.

Stansbury mentioned the call to illustrate the flexibility in scheduling that has been required this season when games have been postponed or canceled on a weekly basis because of protocols regarding COVID-19 testing depleting rosters. Such inquiries to survey potential availability have become common this season as the ACC – and other leagues – have had to adjust schedules on the fly. The Wake Forest-Notre Dame postponement was the fourth game involving an ACC team that will not be played as scheduled.