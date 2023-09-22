Georgia Tech-Wake Forest: TV, online, radio information

In a significant game for Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets are on the road for the second consecutive week.

A loss would drop the Jackets to 0-2 in ACC play and drop them into a big hole in the race for one of the two spots in the ACC Championship game.

The Jackets are catching Wake Forest as it comes off a near-loss on the road to Old Dominion a week ago. The Demon Deacons won 27-24, but they trailed 24-13 entering the fourth quarter. Their other victories this season came against Elon (37-17) and Vanderbilt (36-20).

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Allegacy Stadium, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Records: Georgia Tech 1-2 (0-1 ACC), Wake Forest 3-0 (0-0)

Television: CW Network will televise the game (Peachtree TV in the Atlanta TV market). Tom Werme will handle play-by-play, with James Bates as the analyst and Treavor Scales as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 1230 AM/106.3 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, and Chris Mooneyham is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM channels 382 (Tech)/201 (Ole Miss).

Online: RamblinWreck.com.