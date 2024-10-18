Georgia Tech will play its penultimate nonconference game of the schedule when it goes up against No. 12 Notre Dame at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tech (5-2) has won two in a row and is looking for its first three-game win streak since it won four in a row in 2018. The Yellow Jackets have three straight ACC games after Saturday before facing archrival Georgia on Nov. 29 in Athens.

No. 12 Notre Dame is on a four-game run of wins after losing 16-14 at home to Northern Illinois on Sept. 7. The Fighting Irish (5-1) come to Atlanta sporting one of the nation’s best defenses and have defeated their past four opponents by an average of 33 points.