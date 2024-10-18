Georgia Tech

How to watch Georgia Tech vs No. 12 Notre Dame: TV & radio info, streaming, odds

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key runs onto the field before their game against Louisville in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday, September 1, 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

By
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech will play its penultimate nonconference game of the schedule when it goes up against No. 12 Notre Dame at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tech (5-2) has won two in a row and is looking for its first three-game win streak since it won four in a row in 2018. The Yellow Jackets have three straight ACC games after Saturday before facing archrival Georgia on Nov. 29 in Athens.

No. 12 Notre Dame is on a four-game run of wins after losing 16-14 at home to Northern Illinois on Sept. 7. The Fighting Irish (5-1) come to Atlanta sporting one of the nation’s best defenses and have defeated their past four opponents by an average of 33 points.

ExploreGeorgia Tech currently to face three top-12 teams over final five games

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame TV channel, streaming info, game time

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (71,000)

TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN app

Broadcast crew: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline)

Radio info for Georgia Tech-No. 12 Notre Dame

Georgia Tech Sports Network

Announcers: Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Andrew Gardner (analyst), Chris Mooneyham (sideline)

On-air time: 1:30 p.m.

Affiliates: 680 AM, 93.7 FM in Atlanta

Satellite: SiriusXM 85 and 129; SiriusXM online 85 and 129

Streaming audio: Georgia Tech Gameday app, 680 The Fan app

Georgia Tech vs. No. 12 Notre Dame odds, spread, weather

Georgia Tech is a 9.5-point underdog, according to Vegas Insider. The over/under is 51.

Weather: 72 degrees at kickoff, 3% chance of rain

Series history: Tech and Notre Dame have met 37 previous times in a series that dates to 1922.

The Fighting Irish have won 30 of the matchups, including 55-0 in 2021 in South Bend, Indiana, and 31-13 in 2020 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Tech has managed only six victories in the series – 1928, 1942, 1959, 1976, 1999 and 2007.

The two teams also played to a 3-3 tie in 1980 when Notre Dame was the No. 1-ranked team in the country.

Tech coach Brent Key played his first game for the Jackets as a redshirt freshman offensive lineman in 1997 at Notre Dame Stadium.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

