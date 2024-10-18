Georgia Tech will play its penultimate nonconference game of the schedule when it goes up against No. 12 Notre Dame at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Tech (5-2) has won two in a row and is looking for its first three-game win streak since it won four in a row in 2018. The Yellow Jackets have three straight ACC games after Saturday before facing archrival Georgia on Nov. 29 in Athens.
No. 12 Notre Dame is on a four-game run of wins after losing 16-14 at home to Northern Illinois on Sept. 7. The Fighting Irish (5-1) come to Atlanta sporting one of the nation’s best defenses and have defeated their past four opponents by an average of 33 points.
Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame TV channel, streaming info, game time
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (71,000)
TV: ESPN
Streaming: WatchESPN app
Broadcast crew: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline)
Radio info for Georgia Tech-No. 12 Notre Dame
Georgia Tech Sports Network
Announcers: Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Andrew Gardner (analyst), Chris Mooneyham (sideline)
On-air time: 1:30 p.m.
Affiliates: 680 AM, 93.7 FM in Atlanta
Satellite: SiriusXM 85 and 129; SiriusXM online 85 and 129
Streaming audio: Georgia Tech Gameday app, 680 The Fan app
Georgia Tech vs. No. 12 Notre Dame odds, spread, weather
Georgia Tech is a 9.5-point underdog, according to Vegas Insider. The over/under is 51.
Weather: 72 degrees at kickoff, 3% chance of rain
Series history: Tech and Notre Dame have met 37 previous times in a series that dates to 1922.
The Fighting Irish have won 30 of the matchups, including 55-0 in 2021 in South Bend, Indiana, and 31-13 in 2020 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Tech has managed only six victories in the series – 1928, 1942, 1959, 1976, 1999 and 2007.
The two teams also played to a 3-3 tie in 1980 when Notre Dame was the No. 1-ranked team in the country.
Tech coach Brent Key played his first game for the Jackets as a redshirt freshman offensive lineman in 1997 at Notre Dame Stadium.
