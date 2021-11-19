Georgia Tech volleyball team set for high-level matchup with Pitt

Tech’s faint hopes to win a share of its first ACC championship since 2002 will require the Jackets to surmount the Panthers for the second time this season. Tech (21-4 overall, 12-3 ACC) is tied for third with Miami, behind No. 1 Louisville at 15-0 (25-0 overall) and Pitt at 13-2 (24-2). Tech would need to win its remaining three matches, including Friday’s, and have Louisville lose its remaining three. While one of the Cardinals’ final three regular-season matches is against Pitt, it would seem a highly unlikely outcome. The Cardinals can clinch a share of the championship and eliminate the Jackets from the race Friday at home against Duke.

Regardless, a season sweep of the Panthers, whom Tech upset on the road Oct. 10, would be a noteworthy accomplishment for coach Michelle Collier’s team. The Panthers have been the conference standard bearers since 2017, winning or sharing three ACC championships (won by regular-season record) in the past four seasons. Over that span, Pitt is 80-9 in ACC play and has been swept once.