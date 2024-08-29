Georgia Tech volleyball plays UCLA on Friday

Q: What are the expectations for the team?

Bertolino: Our goal is the same from the last couple years. Playing at the highest level possible, play against the best teams and make it to the tournament going as far as we can.

Q: Bianca and Luana being seniors on the team, how has your experience been? Have you taken a leadership role?

Bertolino: It feels crazy, it seems like I was a freshman last year. I tell my family and friends that this was the best decision to come here, and I would never trade this experience for anything. It’s my last year and I think I took a leader role last year, so I’m trying to continue that this year and making the best out of this season.

Emiliano: I think coming here was a big challenge for me because I was coming from a great university where I felt really at home. Coming to a new team and new city I was feeling like a freshman again but I’m in great spirits and learning every day and that’s why I came here. I want to play my last season at the highest level I can.