Georgia Tech-Virginia Tech: TV, online, radio information

From 2005-16, either Georgia Tech or Virginia Tech won the Coastal Division in 10 of the 12 seasons. This year, the game features two programs in search of a turnaround, with each fighting to finish the season eligible for a bowl.
Georgia Tech enters its second consecutive game with a big question at quarterback because of the health of regular starter Jeff Sims. His role Saturday again will go a long way toward influencing which team wins.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Saturday, Nov. 5
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
Location: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Va.
Records: Georgia Tech 3-5 (2-3 ACC), Virginia Tech 2-6 (1-4)
Television: Bally Sports South will televise the game. Tom Werme will handle play-by-play, with James Bates as the analyst and Wiley Ballard as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 680 AM/93.7 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, and Brandon Joseph is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM 387/SiriusXM app 977.
Online: RamblinWreck.com.
About the Author