ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech-Virginia Tech: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

From 2005-16, either Georgia Tech or Virginia Tech won the Coastal Division in 10 of the 12 seasons. This year, the game features two programs in search of a turnaround, with each fighting to finish the season eligible for a bowl.

Georgia Tech enters its second consecutive game with a big question at quarterback because of the health of regular starter Jeff Sims. His role Saturday again will go a long way toward influencing which team wins.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Va.

Records: Georgia Tech 3-5 (2-3 ACC), Virginia Tech 2-6 (1-4)

Television: Bally Sports South will televise the game. Tom Werme will handle play-by-play, with James Bates as the analyst and Wiley Ballard as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 680 AM/93.7 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, and Brandon Joseph is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM 387/SiriusXM app 977.

Online: RamblinWreck.com.

ExploreWeek 10 college football schedule: How to watch all 60 FBS games

About the Author

Follow David Wellham on twitter

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Weekend Predictions: Victories for Georgia, Falcons 21h ago

Georgia great Vince Dooley buried in Athens

Credit: Tony Dejak

Thomson’s Ray Guy, first Pro Football Hall of Fame punter, dies at 72

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

Week 12 high school football scoreboard
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

Week 12 high school football scoreboard
5h ago

Credit: Chuck Burton

Chase Elliott goes for NASCAR Cup Series title No. 2 on Sunday
18h ago
The Latest

5 things to know before Georgia Tech-Virginia Tech
1h ago
Heeding family wisdom, Malachi Carter on brink of Georgia Tech record
1h ago
Walk-on Joe Fusile takes advantage of opportunities to make lineup
Featured

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

David Ralston won’t seek another term as Georgia House leader
1h ago
Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
7h ago
Eight questions with Brad Nitz, WSB-TV’s new chief meteorologist
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top