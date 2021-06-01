Georgia Tech golf fails to advance to match play at NCAA championship

The Yellow Jackets’ season, one that began with considerable uncertainty over its prospects, ended with a 15th-place finish at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., exactly where the team began the day. Tech had made the 15-team field Monday morning by defeating TCU in a five-man playoff for the final spot.

The Jackets shot 17-over par on Monday, the third highest score of the day, finishing at 49-over for the four rounds. To be among the eight teams to advance to quarterfinal, the Jackets would have had to finish at 25-over or better. Tech was seeded 22nd prior to the tournament. The Jackets played this season with only two players, Noah Norton and Connor Howe, who had had previous postseason experience.