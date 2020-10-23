Georgia Tech-UGA basketball game looking unlikely

“We want to win, we want to get to the (NCAA) tournament,” he said. “We want to do all those things. But the first order of business is, let’s just try to get in 27 games.”

Regardless, both teams are not planning on facing each other. Like the Tech-UGA football series that was paused this year, the basketball rivalry has been played annually without interruption starting in 1925. The Bulldogs have won the past five games in the series. This year’s game was scheduled to be played at McCamish Pavilion.

After the season-opening Georgia State game, Tech’s non-conference follows with games with Mercer Nov. 27, Kentucky Dec. 6 (at State Farm Arena), Florida A&M Dec. 18, Delaware State Dec. 20 and at UAB Dec. 23.

The Big Ten/ACC Challenge game – opponent and site to be determined – is likely to be played Dec. 8 or 9. Tech is also expecting to play two league games in December, one around the 15th and one close to New Year’s Eve.