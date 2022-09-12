Georgia Tech-UCF kickoff time, TV options announced

The determination on both will be made after this Saturday’s games. The Yellow Jackets will be playing their fifth game against UCF but their first as the visiting team. The first four games were played at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Jackets won the first three before losing the most recent, in 2020.

The game in Orlando, Fla., will complete a two-game home-and-home agreement between Tech and UCF. It was originally scheduled for 2017 but was canceled due to Hurricane Irma.