ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech-UCF kickoff time, TV options announced

September 19, 2020 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's quarterback Jeff Sims (10) celebrates after he scored a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 19, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
September 19, 2020 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's quarterback Jeff Sims (10) celebrates after he scored a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 19, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

Georgia Tech’s Sept. 24 game at Central Florida will kick off at either 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m., the ACC announced on Monday. The game will be broadcast on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

The determination on both will be made after this Saturday’s games. The Yellow Jackets will be playing their fifth game against UCF but their first as the visiting team. The first four games were played at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Jackets won the first three before losing the most recent, in 2020.

The game in Orlando, Fla., will complete a two-game home-and-home agreement between Tech and UCF. It was originally scheduled for 2017 but was canceled due to Hurricane Irma.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris, right, is congratulated by Matt Olson after hitting a three-run home run off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Diego Castillo during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Credit: Stephen Brashear

Kenley Jansen blows save to lose wild game versus Mariners 15h ago
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

Credit: Todd Kirkland

Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident on way to NYC 9/11 event
17h ago
ajc.com

Context is coming as No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs open SEC play
5h ago
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota slides under Saints linebacker Demario Davis during the fourth quarter Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Marcus Mariota’s red zone fumble, bobbled snap prove costly for Falcons
16h ago
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota slides under Saints linebacker Demario Davis during the fourth quarter Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Marcus Mariota’s red zone fumble, bobbled snap prove costly for Falcons
16h ago
(Casey Sykes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Casey Sykes

Football rankings: Cedartown, Early County move up to No. 1
The Latest
ajc.com

Odds, projections for Georgia Tech-Ole Miss
3h ago
5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s win over Western Carolina
22h ago
Breakdown: Georgia Tech 35, Western Carolina 17
Featured
Governor Brian Kemp greets UGA juniors Susannah Hicks, left, and Drew Fiscus as Kemp visits the UGA College Republicans at Herty Field before the Georgia football team hosted Samford, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Athens. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs football is part of election playbook this fall
22h ago
Live updates: No more marmalade sandwiches as queen tribute
34m ago
How to help the families of Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top